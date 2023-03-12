Sean Dyche has explained why Dominic Calvert-Lewin did not feature in the Everton squad for the defeat of Brentford.
The striker returned to training earlier this week as he works his way back from a hamstring injury. Calvert-Lewin has been plagued with injuries for the past 18 months and managed only 12 appearances this season - scoring one goal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But he was not on the bench for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Brentford at Goodison Park. Dwight McNeil’s strike after just 35 seconds ensured the Toffees moved out of the Premier League relegation zone.
Dyche explained that Calvert-Lewin hadn’t trained enough to convince Everton that he could feature without breaking down again.
The Blues boss said: “He’s just doing well. He’s had two days with us - that’s not enough days for me. He’s going well, feeling good and getting stronger but he needs more than two days of training to play in a Premier League game because that’s been delivered in the past and hasn’t worked.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“As you all know, we’re looking to do things differently. You’ve got to because if you keep doing to same thing and search for a different outcome then, as they say, that’s the definition of madness.”