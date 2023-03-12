Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury latest after Everton’s 1-0 defeat of Brentford.

Sean Dyche has explained why Dominic Calvert-Lewin did not feature in the Everton squad for the defeat of Brentford.

The striker returned to training earlier this week as he works his way back from a hamstring injury. Calvert-Lewin has been plagued with injuries for the past 18 months and managed only 12 appearances this season - scoring one goal.

But he was not on the bench for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Brentford at Goodison Park. Dwight McNeil’s strike after just 35 seconds ensured the Toffees moved out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Dyche explained that Calvert-Lewin hadn’t trained enough to convince Everton that he could feature without breaking down again.

The Blues boss said: “He’s just doing well. He’s had two days with us - that’s not enough days for me. He’s going well, feeling good and getting stronger but he needs more than two days of training to play in a Premier League game because that’s been delivered in the past and hasn’t worked.

