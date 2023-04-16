Dele Alli shares injury update from hospital bed after Everton return

Dele Alli is injured for the rest of the season having been on loan at Besiktas.

Dele Alli. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Dele Alli revealed he’s had successful surgery after returning to the UK.

The Everton midfielder was on loan at Besiktas but arrived back earlier this week because of a hip injury. He made 15 appearances for the Turkish side, scoring three goals, but has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Dele joined Everton from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022 and has a year remaining on his contract. Posting on Instagram after his operation, the England international is now coming off social media in a bid to return from his setback ‘full strength’.

He said: “Surgery done, all successful and okay. Thank you to everyone of you who has sent me messages of support.

“Unfortunately, this means my season has come to an end. I want to take the time to say a big thank you to you Besiktas supporters for all the love that you have showed me whilst being at the club.

“It’s been a tough few weeks and I want to ensure I’m doing everything I can to focus fully on my recovery. I’m gonna take a break from socials, hit my recovery hard, and come at full strength. I will be back when I’m ready. See you all soon.”

Dele has made 13 appearances for Everton in total and helped the club secure Premier League survival last season.

