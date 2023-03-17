His time in Turkey has not been a success.

Besiktas will not take up their option to buy on-loan midfielder Dele Alli from Everton and he will return to Goodison Park at the end of the current season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been at the Turkish club since August but has struggled to make any impact, having only featured 15 times to date.

Alli signed for Everton in a two-and-a-half-year deal in January 2022, for a fee that could rise to £40 million due to performance-related add-ons, but only started three games last season under previous manager Frank Lampard.

After 15 appearances and three goals in all competitions, Besiktas will not take up option the to buy Alli, despite having a purchase option of £8m, according to the Athletic.

His future is now unclear, as he will return to Goodison Park in the summer to be assessed by new manager Sean Dyche.

