Everton’s chief executive also discussed the appointments of Frank Lampard, Kevin Thelwell and Bramley-Moore Dock stadium after the club posted a £120.9 million for its 2020-21 accounts.

Chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale has insisted the appointments of Frank Lampard and Kevin Thelwell underline how Everton are putting their strategic football review into action.

The Toffees posted their 202-21 accounts on Tuesday, with the club posting a loss of £120.9 million for the year ending 30 June 2021.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Background

The financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was cited as a chief reason, with Everton registering losses of £139. million for 2019-20.

Barrett-Baxendale's foreword which introduced the latest accounts addressed various topics.

The Goodison Park CEO discussed how all footballing facets at the Blues have been under review during the 2021-22 season.

Everton took the decision to sack manager Rafa Benitez and replace him with Lampard in January.

Meanwhile, Kevin Thelwell arrived as director of football last month to succeed Marcel Brands, who left in December.

Barrett-Baxendale believes their arrivals show progress being made as the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium continues to take shape.

What’s been said

“That long-term vision was at the heart of the strategic football review that has taken place during the 2021-22 season,” Barrett-Baxendale wrote.

“The review has allowed key lessons to be identified and used to inform the football strategy now being laid out for our future, with the appointment of Frank Lampard as our manager and Kevin Thelwell as our director of football key examples of that strategy in action.

“A major part of our vision is, of course, delivering a new home for the club at Bramley-Moore Dock. While the pandemic and lockdown impacted the development industry as a whole, our stadium development team, alongside our consultants, continued to relentlessly drive the project forward.

“The unanimous approval we received to allow the project to go ahead was the culmination of an extensive and robustly executed planning process from everyone at Everton.

What Everton ‘s new stadium development at Bramley-Moore Dock will look like.

“While our stadium journey has been long, the part played by fans has been vital.

“From the initial surveys that helped form our key principles and the focus groups and consultations that shaped our designs, through to the backing of our proposals in the planning stages, our supporters have provided crucial support every step of the way.

“While the site of Bramley-Moore Dock has changed beyond recognition since works began last July, much of the progress to date has been ‘below ground’, with the dock having been cleared, filled and prepared for the construction phase.

“The hard work and perseverance of all those who have contributed to this project will be truly rewarded as we journey deeper into 2022 and the stadium itself begins to rise from the ground.”

‘Disappointed with our final league position’

Everton's financial losses came amid a campaign that yielded a 10th-place finish in the Premier League under Carlo Ancelotti.

Barrett-Baxendale admitted the Toffees were ‘disappointed’ with a mid-table berth.

She added: “From a footballing perspective, 2020/21 offered a blend of highs and lows.

“We recorded some impressive results but, ultimately, ended the season disappointed with our final league position after a campaign that had promised so much more for so long.