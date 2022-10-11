Everton have added Jack Nayler and Carl Darlington to their staff list.

Chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale believes Everton's two recent backroom appointments is evidence of the ‘hard work’ being undertaken behind the scenes.

The Toffees confirmed a pair of new arrivals as director of football Kevin Thelwell continues his revamp.

Jack Nayler was poached from RB Leipzig to become head of sports science. Nayler has previously served under Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea and PSG.

Meanwhile, Carl Darlington took up the role of head of academy coach. He previously worked for the Welsh FA. During his tenure, three current Premier League managers - Mikel Arteta, Patrick Vieira and Steve Cooper - as well as Everton legend Tim Cahill all joined the Welsh Pro Licence course.

Barrett-Baxendale, speaking in her programme notes ahead of the Blues' 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Sunday , is delighted to have both on board.

What’s been said

Everton's CEO said: “I ended my last programme notes by expressing a wish that the character and fighting spirit Frank Lampard’s side has shown all campaign could lead us to a first Premier League victory of the season against West Ham.

“You all know what happened – and since then we have celebrated back-to-back Premier League successes (against West Ham and Southampton) and extended our unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games.

“That is testament to the hard work put in by Frank, his players and his coaching staff. But the hard work is also continuing elsewhere behind the scenes at Finch Farm and we have recently made two more key appointments to our football department.

“Jack Nayler has been appointed our head of sports science, having held the same role for the past 15 months at Germany’s RB Leipzig.

“Jack will oversee the Sports Science operation for the men's first team and will work closely with the other departments overseen by director of football, Kevin Thelwell.

“Carl Darlington, meanwhile, has taken up the position of head of academy coaching. Carl joins us after 17 years with the Football Association of Wales (FAW), the past 12 of which were spent as head of coach education.

