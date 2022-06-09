Stake.com have signed a multi-year deal and will feature on the front of Everton men’s and women’s shirts.

Everton have confirmed Stake.com as their new main partner.

The Toffees have signed a multi-year deal with the casino and sports gambling firm. .

Stake.com takes over from online car retailer Cazoo as Everton's main sponsor - and will feature on the front of the men’s and women’s playing shirts ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale called the deal the ‘biggest’ main partnership in Everton's history.

She told the club's website: "Stake.com is an ambitious organisation with impressive growth plans and we’re all very excited to enter into a partnership with them at this stage in their journey.

“My talented colleagues in our new revenue team have made excellent progress in recent months and worked tirelessly to secure what is the biggest main partnership deal in the club’s history - I’d like to congratulate them on this achievement and, on behalf of everyone at the club, express my gratitude to Stake.com for choosing Everton as a long-term partner.