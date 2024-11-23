Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Friedkin Group have hired Claudio Ranieri as AS Roma head coach with the club 12th in Serie A.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton manager Sean Dyche has admitted that he’s unsure whether he’ll given money to spend in January.

It is expected that the Toffees will be under new ownership when the winter transfer window opens. The Friedkin Group (TFG) are currently in the process of completing a takeover, with next month earmarked for when it could be ratified. The deal to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent majority stake is subject to regulatory approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton have had to work under tight financial restrictions for several years, with the club registering losses of almost £400 million in the past four years. Player sales have been crucial, with Richarlison, Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana among those who have departed to help balance the books and meet Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

New ownership could mean more funds for Dyche in January but the Goodison Park supremo is currently planning to still be working with a limited budget. Speaking at his press conference before today’s clash against Brentford, Dyche said: “There’s no news, we’re working to the current situation of the club, being very sensible financially. If the Friedkin Group get their hands on the club fully, it might be different.”

Everton will become the second major European club under TFG’s ownership. The Texan firm, headed by billionaire Dan Friedkin, have been at the helm of AS Roma since August 2020. There has been turbulence in the Italian capital in recent months, though. Roma sacked Jose Mourinho in January despite the Portuguese guiding the club to the Europa Conference League crown in 2022. Club legend Daniele De Rossi was named as Mourinho’s successor and signed a three-year contract in the summer - but was sacked just four games into this season.

That decision caused uproar among supporters in the Eternal City before TFG made the ill-fated decision to hire Ivan Juric. The Croat lasted just 12 matches before he was axed following a 3-2 loss against Bologna earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To try to calm fans, TFG managed to coax Claudio Ranieri out of retirement to take the Stadio Olimpico helm for a third time. Roma are just 12th in Serie A and despite reaching the Europa League semi-finals last term, there is a yearning for their five-year absence from the Champions League to be ended.

And according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, TFG are ready to back Ranieri in January. A recent report said: “The moves that the shareholder is preparing are, however, above all, of an economic nature, that is, the desire to intervene in the January market, to bring in those reinforcements that can give Ranieri the possibility of relaunching the club.”

Perhaps, then, TFG could also look to hand Everton with a transfer kitty to bolster their squad and ensure a Premier League relegation battle is avoided.