Everton are currently training in the UAE and have picked up markedly since David Moyes returned as manager.

David Moyes has admitted that he thought Everton were going to struggle after returning as manager because of the lengthy injury list. But with the Toffees’ form picking up markedly, he hopes players will return sooner than expected.

Moyes took charge of his second stint as Everton boss in January. He succeeded Sean Dyche as the Blues sat just one point above the Premier League relegation zone. Moyes was tasked with ensuring a bottom-three dogfight was avoided - and that is what he has achieved. Everton are unbeaten in seven league games, picking up 15 points after a 1-1 draw at Brentford, and are 15 points above the demotion places.

That’s despite Moyes having limited senior options available. He arrived with Dwight McNeil (knee), Armando Broja (ankle) and Youssef Chermiti (thigh) on the sidelines before losing three regular starters Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Orel Mangala (knee), Iliman Ndiaye (knee) and Nathan Patterson (hamstring).

Chermiti and Patterson were both back on the bench at Brentford, while Broja has been spotted back on the grass during Everton’s training camp in the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking to evertontv during the warm-weather trip, Moyes was asked how proud he was of the players who have stepped up given the fitness issues. The Scot replied: “I certainly am of the players who have maybe not had as much playing time. They have come in and done so well. Sometimes in football that happens, you need an opportunity to show what you can do.

“When I saw the injuries and what we picked up - we lost Mangala and Dominic right away - and already the likes of Dwight being out and Broja being out, it didn't look good, to be honest. It looked as if we were going to be struggling.

“I've got to say the players who have come in are doing great and there are signs we are getting people back. I've said quite often, once the team is winning, you start to get the players back. People want to be involved in winning teams rather than losing teams so hopefully we can get some of these players back and help us keep winning.”

Everton are not in action this weekend after exiting the FA Cup at the hands of AFC Bournemouth. With no game until they, they Wolves on Saturday 8 March, the decision to travel to the UAE will hopefully reap the rewards in the final 11 games - with Moyes steadfast his task is still to mathematically ensure relegation is avoided.

He added: “Team spirit is hugely important. Over the years I've always encouraged team spirit. We need players who are going to look after each other, fight for each other. I need them to get to understand me a little bit and how we work.

“We can be tough when the work's getting done but obviously there's another side to us when we're not. There's huge work for us to be done. But what [recent results] has given me is something to work towards. I've got an idea, every day I'm coming in saying, ‘Well, I know I have to try to make this better or that better’.”