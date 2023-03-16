Everton team news ahead of the clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.

The Toffees are out of the Premier League relegation zone after a 1-0 win against Brentford last weekend. However, Everton have had their well-documented problems on the road this season, having won just once.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned to training last week following a hamstring injury but was not risked against Brentford. The striker, who has missed the previous six games and made just 12 appearances all campaign, was not spotted during a session at Finch Farm earlier today, though.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference Everton boss Dyche admitted that Calvert-Lewin has had a minor setback but was unlikely to feature regardless with the international break ahead.

Dyche said: “Still monitoring the situation, being careful, he’s being careful. Wasn’t overly in my thinking for the Chelsea game because the international break comes and we can use that even more wisely.

“He felt something that we’ve had to be careful with and he’s had to be careful with because we’re trying to get him back to how strong he was two years ago.”

Nathan Patterson has made three appearances for the under-21s following a medial ligament problem. The right-back has not made a first-team outing for more than two months but has been called into Scotland’s squad for the international break next week. Patterson is ‘in and around it’ according to Dyche.