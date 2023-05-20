Dominic Calvert-Lewin has dropped a major hint he’ll be available for Everton’s clash against Wolves today (15.00 BST).

The Toffees have been sweating on the fitness of the striker ahead of their trip to Molineux as Sean Dyche’s side bid to keep their Premier League survival hopes in their own hands.

Calvert-Lewin was withdrawn at half-time during last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City. He had a tight groin and Dyche was not taking any risks given the fitness problems the England international has been plagued with over the past two seasons.

Calvert-Lewin was due to train yesterday with a view to being able to feature against Wolves. And the 26-year-old has posted a video on Instagram of him in action - which suggests that he will be available to play.

Certainly, it will be a significant boost for the Blues as they aim to move four points clear of the relegation zone on the penultimate day of the campaign.