Everton are set to welcome two key players back for their trip to Manchester City but are also contending with illness in the squad.

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return to the Everton squad for Saturday's trip to Manchester City.

But the Englishman is facing a nervous wait on the availability of a number of his stars with illness ripping through the Toffees squad.

Advertisement

Calvert-Lewin has been restricted to just 340 minutes of Premier League action so far this term as a result of a combination of knee, shoulder and hamstring injuries.

However, Lampard has confirmed he will be available to face City, even if he was only willing to offer up a "we'll see" when asked about the possibility of a start.

Yerry Mina's involvement is less clear after the defender was forced off in the final 15 minutes of the Boxing Day defeat to Wolves.

Lampard said: "We're going to find out today, he's training today. He had some cramp in the game and a bit more of a sensation around his hamstring, very low-level. So he'll train today and we'll make a call."

Advertisement

Advertisement

But any potential absence will be mitigated by the return of Conor Coady, who missed out last time out due to rules regarding loanees facing their parent clubs.

It remains to be seen, however, just how badly the Toffees are affected by an illness that means some players are facing a late fitness test.

The manager added: "We've got a few people who are slightly unwell, you may be able to hear that I'm a little bit like that myself. We've got a few checks on that."