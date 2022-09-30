Dominic Calvert-Lewin may not be risked to feature again for Everton.

Frank Lampard has hinted that Dominic Calvert-Lewin may again not be risked for Everton's trip to Southampton tomorrow.

The striker has yet to make an appearance for the Toffees this season.

Calvert-Lewin suffered a knee injury on the eve of the campaign.

And while he has returned to training, he was left out of Everton's match-day squad for the 1-0 defeat of West Ham before the international break.

Calvert-Lewin was plagued by various issues last season, which confined him to 18 appearances and five goals.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Advertisement

Lampard is being cautious with the England international to ensure he does not break down again.

That's why Calvert-Lewin might not be involved when the Blues make the journey to face Southampton - but should be back to face Manchester United on Sunday 9 October.

What’s been said

Via the Mirror, Lampard said: “I don’t want to go into the detail of things we have to consider and if he has a small setback it is not fair on Dominic to say what exactly the problem is now.

"The reality is if Dominic is not ready for the weekend - you might be reading between the lines on that one anyway - I am pretty confident that he will be ready and firing for next week.