‘Not fair’ - Frank Lampard drops Everton team selection hint ahead of Southampton clash
Dominic Calvert-Lewin may not be risked to feature again for Everton.
Frank Lampard has hinted that Dominic Calvert-Lewin may again not be risked for Everton's trip to Southampton tomorrow.
The striker has yet to make an appearance for the Toffees this season.
Calvert-Lewin suffered a knee injury on the eve of the campaign.
And while he has returned to training, he was left out of Everton's match-day squad for the 1-0 defeat of West Ham before the international break.
Calvert-Lewin was plagued by various issues last season, which confined him to 18 appearances and five goals.
Lampard is being cautious with the England international to ensure he does not break down again.
That's why Calvert-Lewin might not be involved when the Blues make the journey to face Southampton - but should be back to face Manchester United on Sunday 9 October.
What’s been said
Via the Mirror, Lampard said: “I don’t want to go into the detail of things we have to consider and if he has a small setback it is not fair on Dominic to say what exactly the problem is now.
"The reality is if Dominic is not ready for the weekend - you might be reading between the lines on that one anyway - I am pretty confident that he will be ready and firing for next week.
"Then the important thing is can we keep him fit for the next eight games as a starting block and see what we can get out of him?”