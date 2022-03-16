The key talking points from Frank Lampard’s press conference ahead of Everton vs Newcastle.

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media ahead of Everton’s clash against Newcastle United at Goodison Park tomorrow.

Pressure is mounting on the Toffees to start picking up results as fears of relegation intensify.

Here are the key talking points from the Everton boss’ pre-match press conference.

Calvert-Lewin latest

Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Wolves due to illness.

The striker has struggled to build momentum all season, having made just nine appearances because of injuries before his latest setback.

Lampard is unsure if Calvert-Lewin will be in the squad against Newcastle, although he has returned to training and will be assessed.

He said: “Dominic trained lightly yesterday. We’ll see how he is how he is again this afternoon then look towards the squad tomorrow.”

Getting DCL back quickly

On Calvert-Lewin’s campaign overall , Lampard said: “Frustrating because he’s a top player and a really good lad.

“He wants to play and get to the form over the last couple of seasons where he’s been prolific in the Premier League.

“It’s not easy with injuries when you’ve had one then get another and I walk into that situation.

“My main thing with Dominic is to help him and practically on the pitch because now he needs to get fitter and stronger because he’s had these setbacks and injuries.

“That’s so important because of the way we want to play.

“What you demand off a striker is a lot, not just goals. We need that little period of getting him fit but we haven’t got a lot of time.

Injury update

Fabian Delph (thigh) and Yerry Mina (quad) remain sidelined.

However, Lampard is hoping to have Delph back after the international break.

He said: “Delph, we’re hoping the other side of the international break and with a bit of luck can integrate him into training in that period.