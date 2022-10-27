The striker is back among the goals after overcoming a string of injury problems and Everton are keen to ensure that remains the case.

Frank Lampard has revealed Everton's plan to keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit following a string of injury problems.

Last weekend, the striker netted for the first time since May as he helped the Toffees to a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

The goal represented an important milestone for a player who missed a significant chunk of last season due to a fractured toe and has more recently been sidelined by a knee issue.

And Lampard says he and his coaching staff have come up with a tailored approach to hopefully ensure no further setbacks for Calvert-Lewin.

He said: "[I have to] communicate with the medical team, I have to work with him, we all have to communicate together.

"What's the most important thing? Get Dom to his level and keep him there. We adjust parts of training, gym work, medical work, rest days - all things that we can learn and put together since I've been here and even before that with Dominic's history.

"[We] just try and give him the best service and environment around him to keep him there and then the rest is down to his talent and application.

"I think we're working towards that and I think sometimes his injuries are through no fault of anybody's but fate.

"We just need to try and find the best way to minimise the threat of these things that come along. We're in that process now because we saw him last week and that's where we want him to be."

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

With a World Cup on the horizon, Calvert-Lewin's return to fitness and goalscoring form feels particularly well-timed.

Asked if the 25-year-old could be part of the England squad for Qatar, Lampard replied: "It's absolutely realistic without a doubt because he's shown he can be there before [at] major tournaments, playing for England and scoring goals for his country.

"One of the benefits [among] the mix [of strikers] that he will probably be in is that Gareth will know exactly what he can do and now Gareth has seen him at a level last week towards the level he can attain because he's fit.