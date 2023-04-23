Dominic Calvert-Lewin sends 11-word message to Everton fans after injury return

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was back for Everton in their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton FC at Selhurst Park on April 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin insists Everton know what is required to avoid Premier League relegation after making his return from injury.

The striker made his first appearance since the start of February in the Toffees’ trip to Crystal Palace. Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injury over the past two seasons and Everton have been patient during his recovery.

The England international went close to scoring in the second half against Palace but the Blues couldn’t find a breakthrough. The encounter finished goalless, which meant Sean Dyche’s side dropped into the bottom three because of Leicester’s victory over Wolves.

Calvert-Lewin, taking to social media, thanked the supporters who made the trip to the capital. He wrote on Twitter: “We know what we have to do. Thanks travelling toffees! 💪🏾.”

