Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
18 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
18 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
20 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
20 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
21 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Dominic Calvert-Lewin sends 11-word message to Everton fans after injury return

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was back for Everton in their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 08:28 BST
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton FC at Selhurst Park on April 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton FC at Selhurst Park on April 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton FC at Selhurst Park on April 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin insists Everton know what is required to avoid Premier League relegation after making his return from injury.

The striker made his first appearance since the start of February in the Toffees’ trip to Crystal Palace. Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injury over the past two seasons and Everton have been patient during his recovery.

The England international went close to scoring in the second half against Palace but the Blues couldn’t find a breakthrough. The encounter finished goalless, which meant Sean Dyche’s side dropped into the bottom three because of Leicester’s victory over Wolves.

Most Popular

Calvert-Lewin, taking to social media, thanked the supporters who made the trip to the capital. He wrote on Twitter: “We know what we have to do. Thanks travelling toffees! 💪🏾.”

Everton return to action when they face Newcastle United at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Related topics:Dominic Calvert-LewinCrystal PalacePremier LeagueSean DycheLeicesterWolves