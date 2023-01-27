‘Surely can’t - Don Hutchinson warns Everton against hiring this managerial candidate

Everton next manager news after reports emerged Davide Ancelotti is being considered for the role along with Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche.

Former Everton midfielder Don Hutchinson has warned against the possibility of hiring Davide Ancelotti as manager.

The Toffees are still to appoint a replacement for Frank Lampard after he was sacked on Monday.

Everton are 19th in the Premier League table and two points adrift of safety. Whoever lands the role will be tasked with steering the club clear of relegation with 18 matches to play.

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and ex-Burnley supremo Sean Dyche have been the frontrunners to land the Goodison Park role.

But Ancelotti, the son of former Everton and current Real Madrid chief Carlo, is being considered for the job, per Spanish outlet Marca. He's served as his dad's assistant at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and now Real. Last season, the pair led Los Blancos to La Liga and Champions League glory.

But Hutchinson believes someone with experience is required - and has called for Dyche's appointment.

He wrote on Twitter: “How can Davide Anchelotte [sic] even be on Everton's radar. This appointment is critical. You surely can’t possibly, in this situation give a man that’s never managed before the Everton job in this particular situation. Get S Dyche in ASAP.”

