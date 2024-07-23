Everton’s recent years in the transfer market have been extremely frugal due to their financial restrictions but this summer has proven to be a different story.

In fact, it is already a far different landscape. Despite takeover news continuing to frustrate, the looming profit and sustainability deadline has passed with the club in a strong position and they are set to strengthen their squad after years of hardship.

Worries over selling key players have dissipated, as it stands, and the club has already completed a few deals in the first part of the window being open. With the transfer rumour mill currently in overdrive, we’ve decided to look at which deals have been completed, which are close and who else is rumoured to arrive at Goodison Park?

1 . Done Deal: Amadou Onana to Aston Villa The Belgian has finally completed a move that was worth around £50m. He was a key figure last season and showed great improvements in his second campaign in England. Next step is finding a suitable replacement. | Getty Images

2 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Rumoured Exit Linked with Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester United, Calvert-Lewin seems to be in demand. His contract is up next summer and after playing the most games in a campaign since 2021, he may be ready for a move. He managed 8 goals and 3 assists last season and he could exit to raise funds. | Getty Images

3 . Done Deal: Andre Gomes - Released The Portuguese midfielder ran down his contract and it looks like the right move for both parties. His injury issues had restricted his game but he still managed to show some moments of quality which he certainly possesses. | AFP via Getty Images

4 . Wilfried Gnonto - Rumoured Signing A long-term target, having secured Jack Harrison and nearly completing a deal for Iliman Ndiaye, the left wing is an area they would love to strengthen - and Gnonto is a long-term target. Given Leeds United failed to secure promotion, he would be a great addition who would welcome a Premier League move. | Getty Images