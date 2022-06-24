The Everton pair have been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

Everton should sell Richarlison over Dominic Calvert-Lewin if one must depart this summer, according to Nigel Reo-Coker.

The Toffees pair both have potential suitors in the summer transfer window.

And given Everton's precarious financial situation, they may need to raise funds by offloading a prized asset.

Calvert-Lewin - who is reportedly admired by Newcastle United - bagged 21 times in the 2020-21 season. And while he was injured for much of last term, he netted the dramatic winning goal against Crystal Palace that kept Frank Lampard's side in the Premier League.

Richarlison, meanwhile, plundered six goals in the final nine games of Everton's survival battle and is a regular for Brazil. The forward is courted by the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

But if one has to depart, former West Ham midfielder Reo-Coker believes it should be Richarlison.

What’s been said

Everton pair Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Speaking to the BBC Football Daily podcast, he said: “I'd probably keep Calvert-Lewin, I feel.

“I feel there's a deeper connection for the fans and club as a whole with Calvert-Lewin than there is with Richarlison.

“For me, personally, Richarlison has never been the same since [Carlo] Ancelotti left.

“You can tell a lot by body language, application and if a player is really buying into a club.

“He gave it all he could at the time but, at the same time, it's whether he wanted to do it for Everton to stay in the Premier League for his own self-gain - getting a move from being at a Premier League club rather than getting a move from a relegated club.

“I just feel there's a deeper connection with Everton fans with Calvert-Lewin than Richarlison.

“At the same time, Calvert-Lewin needs to stay fit and there's a greater versatility with Richarlison in the modern game. You can play him out wide, in the centre and left or right in a front three.

“Calvert-Lewin is a traditional number nine, straight down the middle, can offer a lot in the right team and, if I was Everton, I would definitely get rid of Richarlison.