Sean Dyche’s side have side-stepped their PSR worries and are looking to assemble a stronger, deeper squad that won’t break the bank. Having already signed three players, the rumour mill is refusing to slow down and more additions could be in the offing. Everton could also look to add another central defender (or two), a right-back, a winger or another forward to their squad this summer, though those additions would rely on targeting low-cost players who have a year left on their deals, available on loan or on a free transfer or are surplus to requirements at their clubs.