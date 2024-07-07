Everton’s plans are taking shape as they look to make their move in the summer transfer window.
Sean Dyche’s side have side-stepped their PSR worries and are looking to assemble a stronger, deeper squad that won’t break the bank. Having already signed three players, the rumour mill is refusing to slow down and more additions could be in the offing. Everton could also look to add another central defender (or two), a right-back, a winger or another forward to their squad this summer, though those additions would rely on targeting low-cost players who have a year left on their deals, available on loan or on a free transfer or are surplus to requirements at their clubs.
It has been widely reported Everton would be open to offers for key assets such as Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana but recent reports have offered a different insight which could see Everton move forward instead of going backwards. With that in mind, here is the latest on the Everton’s transfer activity.
1. Amadou Onana
The Everton midfielder has been subject to interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich but the interest in Joao Palhinha from the German side could rule out such a move. He looks more likely to stay than leave at the current time. | Getty Images
2. Jarrad Branthwaite
Subject to strong interest from Man United, they have instead decided to go with alternative, cheaper targets after a £35m bid was rejected by Everton. Keeping hold of the talented youngster is a huge coup for Dyche. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
3. Tim Iroegbunam
Signed from Aston Villa for £9m, the 19-year-old is highly-rated and enjoyed a decent loan spell at QPR last season. He could eventually break into the mould as Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure could be set to play their last seasons for the club. | Getty Images
4. Iliman Ndiaye
The Marseille attacker signed for a fee close to £18m and offers a new, dynamic threat at the top end of the pitch which has been sorely lacking. | AFP via Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.