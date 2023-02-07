The former Burnley spoke to Everton TV about the win over Arsenal, as Everton secured a vital three points at the weekend.

Dwight McNeil has spoken out on how a ‘fresh start’ helped Everton to overcome Arsenal at the weekend, in what was a brilliant start for Sean Dyche in his first game in charge.

Two former Burnley players combined to score the goal with McNeil’s cross being powered home by James Tarkowski, in an Everton win that had shades of a vintage Dyche-led Burnley victory.

McNeil thrived under his former manager at the weekend and he spoke out on how the squad needed a fresh start, following the sacking of Frank Lampard.

“I thought we were on the front foot right from the start and we knew they were going to be a good team, obviously they’re top of the league and doing well.” McNeil revealed to Everton TV.

“We know we’ve been on a difficult run and we just wanted to have a fresh start and we did that for the fans and for each other.

“[The key messages beforehand] were about working together, working as a team, everyone knowing their jobs individually and collectively and credit to all of the lads today because we did that. We showed it out there on the pitch and we got the result that we needed and we deserved.”

Having struggled during his time at Everton so far, McNeil was certainly re-juvenated as he managed four key passes and applied 24 pressures. Under Dyche at Burnley, he enjoyed a consistent output of assists across a few seasons, and going off his last performance, that will surely be the target with the pair now reunited on Merseyside.

He also knows his performances haven’t been at the level required, but the new manager has certainly given the 23-year-old a second wind this season.

“I knew so far this season I hadn’t been at my best and low on confidence, but with the new manager coming and still half a season to go, I saw it as a fresh start. [It is about] getting back to basics and building from there - my confidence came from there. It was a good team performance as well.

“I definitely want to build on this now, especially having played like that against a team as good as Arsenal. Now we need to focus on the big game that’s coming up with the derby. We have to be ready as a team.”

