Everton may turn their attention to the Championship for attacking muscle, as Coventry City star emerges as a target.

Everton’s new manager in waiting could be set to make his first signing as they target Coventry City’s Viktor Gyökeres, in a deal that could be worth up to £18 million.

The sale of winger Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United for £45m has given the Toffees funds boost to their squad. An attacking player or two is desperately needed as Everton have scored the second-least amount of goals in the Premier League so far this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only 24, the Swedish attacker has a wide range of technical skills, coupled with an eye for goal and possesses clear potential to go on and be a Premier League-level attacker.

So far this season, he has 13 goals and four assists and he has typically been prolific wherever he’s played - be it Sweden, Germany or England.

Reports suggest that Coventry want £18 million for their talisman, with Everton already submitting a £15 million bid. His arrival would give Everton a much needed attacking boost and he could play as a lone striker or as a two-man attack with more freedom to roam with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

It’s likely Dyche will line up with two attackers in a 4-4-2 formation and Gyökeres would be perfect for that role given how he likes to run with the ball and receive passes in dangerous areas.

His statistics reflect this as he is ranked as the highest in Europe for progressive passes received with 9.24 per game - this means he picks up good positions and helps to drive attacks on. The only issue for Everton is that their midfield lacks real creativity, which could hamper Gyökeres’s impact.

However, he would most likely go straight into the team. Back-up forward Neal Maupay has struggled to produce any form since joining from Brighton. The Frenchman has found the net just once in 15 games and was left on the bench in the previous two games.

Advertisement

Advertisement