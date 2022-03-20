Frank Lampard has admitted that Andros Townsend now faces a lengthy period on the Everton sidelines.

Andros Townsend limps off during Everton’s FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Andros Townsend is expected to be sidelined for a sustained period after suffering a knee injury in Everton's FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace.

The winger made a bright start in the quarter-final clash before limping off in the 17th minute.

Townsend needed assistance to leave the pitch from two of the Toffees’ medical staff when the game was goalless.

His withdrawal had a marked impact on the Toffees as they were put on the back foot before crumbling to a 4-0 loss at Selhurst Park.

Frank Lampard has admitted that Townsend's setback looks a bad one.

He said: "It looks bad, it's a knee injury, he got his studs got stuck in the grass.

“The early signs are that it will be a bad knee injury.

"We were playing well, Andros was playing well and contributing.