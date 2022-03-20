‘Early signs are’ - Andros Townsend injury update after Everton’s loss to Crystal Palace

Frank Lampard has admitted that Andros Townsend now faces a lengthy period on the Everton sidelines.

By Will Rooney
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 3:54 pm

Andros Townsend limps off during Everton’s FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Andros Townsend is expected to be sidelined for a sustained period after suffering a knee injury in Everton's FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace.

The winger made a bright start in the quarter-final clash before limping off in the 17th minute.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Townsend needed assistance to leave the pitch from two of the Toffees’ medical staff when the game was goalless.

His withdrawal had a marked impact on the Toffees as they were put on the back foot before crumbling to a 4-0 loss at Selhurst Park.

Frank Lampard has admitted that Townsend's setback looks a bad one.

He said: "It looks bad, it's a knee injury, he got his studs got stuck in the grass.

“The early signs are that it will be a bad knee injury.

"We were playing well, Andros was playing well and contributing.

“It stopped the game for a bit, change in personnel, even after that we remained in relative control until the goal went in. It was a blow."

Crystal PalaceFrank LampardFA Cup