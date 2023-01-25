Eddie Howe refused to shed any light on whether Newcastle United have made a bid for Anthony Gordon.
The Toffees forward is a target for the Magpies in the final week of the January transfer window. It is reported that Newcastle, who are pushing for Champions League qualification, have lodged a bid.
But Howe, speaking after the St James’ Park outfit’s 1-0 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg last night, did not comment on the situation.
The Newcastle manager told reporters: “Honestly, I’ve got no idea. I’ve been preparing for the game so I’ve got no idea. But I wouldn’t comment on individual players anyway.”