Everton transfer news: The Newcastle United boss has given his thoughts on the talented winger linked with Everton.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has already spoken out over the future of Everton-target Yankuba Minteh.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Feyenoord playing under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot and he is set to return to Newcastle after a successful season. He netted 11 times in all competitions and provided six assists which has resulted in multiple clubs registering an interest for a deal this summer.

Everton, according to Fabrizio Romano, have been given ‘priority’ as Minteh’s desire is said to be the Premier League. Newcastle have been informed of this and despite direct interest from Lyon, Everton lead the way. As a result of PSR rules, Newcastle and Everton share similar issues in that they both need to fund sales before June 30 to avoid any repercussions - The Toffees sold Lewis Dobbin to Aston Villa over the weekend and now Newcastle could be forced into doing the same.

When speaking about Minteh’s loan spell, Howe admitted to being impressed by the winger, but refused to reveal too much about his future: “He’s done really well and he’s attacked the challenge of going on loan to a new league with new teammates, played in the Champions League, prestigious competitions and he’s done really, really well this year and I think he can be very proud of his efforts.

He continued: “I tend not to directly communicate, I find you’re better off letting the players concentrate on their own situation and not give them too many distractions but let’s wait and see what happens in this next step.” The club are in desperate need of someone like Minteh who possesses a dynamism and directness in attack that Everton have lacked in recent years. That directness involves him being a willing runner and a fine dribbler; from his time in the Eredivisie, he averages 7.85 progressive carries p90 and 5.81 shot-creating actions p90 - which is more than any other Everton player managed last season.