Eddie Howe. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton held Newcastle to a 0-0 draw in the Premier League.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe has admitted he won’t miss Goodison Park - despite being a boyhood Everton fan.

Howe’s Newcastle United were held to a 0-0 draw in their final visit to the Grand Old Lady ahead of the Blues’ move to their new stadium next season. The Magpies missed a first-half penalty, with former Everton forward Anthony Gordon thwarted by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Howe grew up as an Evertonian, his experiences as a manager aren’t the best. It was his eighth visit in total and he’s delivered just two victories - and suffered Premier League relegation with Bournemouth at the historic ground in 2020. And he was left frustrated as Newcastle were held to a stalemate and have not won in their past three top-flight games.

Asked if he’ll miss Goodison, Howe said: “Probably not - not from our games against them here! It’s a difficult ground to come to. We’ve won and lost here, and what I will say is the Everton supporters create a great atmosphere for their team so it’s a difficult place to play. But looking forward to, if I’m still Newcastle manager, going [to the new stadium] next season.

“It’s an iconic venue, it’s one of the stadiums that if you haven’t been to any football stadiums in England you’ve got to come to, this is a traditional older style stadium that has certainly over the years had magic moments for Everton that has contributed to their history. Certainly not from my side disrespecting that, I think it’s an iconic ground and it will be missed in English football just from my own personal experiences here. It hasn’t been positive overall as a manager and I always reflect back on the losses so some painful memories.”

Gordon unsurpisingly the boo boy on his latest return to Goodison. He left Everton to join Newcastle in January 2023 under a cloud. Gordon had the chance to silence supporters when he stepped up to take the visitors’ penalty after James Tarkowski was penalised for a foul on Sandro Tonali following a VAR review. But Gordon had his effort read by England team-mate Pickford - much to the delight of the home faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Naturally he'll be disappointed,” Howe said. “It was a much better performance from him today than last year so I thought he dealt with the occasion today really well. Tacticallyhe gave them a problem going deep and he did really well. He had his moments and had a chance at the end of the game as well but his overall performance was very good. Anyone can miss a penalty and we absolutely support him, he's been incredible for us but I thought today was a positive game for him.”