Sean Dyche has made one change to his Everton side for the trip to face Wolves at Molineux.

A win for the Toffees will ensure that their Premier League relegation survival hopes remain in their own hands heading into the final day of the season.

The big news is that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads the line after initially being a doubt after coming off at half-time last week during the 3-0 home loss to Manchester City.

Dyche confirmed earlier this week that the striker was expected to available for selection and his presence will give the Toffees a huge lift.

The only change from the City side is that Amadou Onana replaced Mason Holgate. Dyche will seemingly look to pack the midfield with James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, Alex Iwobi and Abdoulaye Doucoure also starting.