Everton striker Ellis Simms. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Ellis Simms revealed he wanted to join Sunderland as soon as he heard about their interest.
The Everton striker will spend the 2022-23 campaign on loan at the newly-promoted Championship club.
Simms, 21, had a highly fruitful spell at Hearts last season. He scored seven goals in 20 games and helped them reach the Scottish Cup final.
Most Popular
The Jam Tarts were keen for the forward to rejoin this summer. SPL giants Rangers were also linked along with Blackpool and Millwall.
But Simms, who signed a new Everton contract in November until 2025, feels Sunderland is the right place for him to develop.
What’s been said
He told the club website: “It feels great to be here - it’s such a massive club and I can’t wait to get started.
“As soon as Sunderland showed an interest, I knew this this would be a great environment for me to continue my development and a great platform to show what I can do.
“I’ve played in League One and the SPL, so this is the next step for me and I feel I’m ready for the Championship.”
Sunderland boss Alex Neil added: “He’s a big lad, who is direct, quick and mobile - and he’s been a serial goalscorer.
“There’s been a lot of Championship interest in Ellis, but we have managed to secure his signature and we are delighted to get the deal across the line.”