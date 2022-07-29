Everton striker Ellis Simms has completed a loan move to Sunderland after being linked with Hearts, Rangers, Millwall and Blackpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton striker Ellis Simms. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ellis Simms revealed he wanted to join Sunderland as soon as he heard about their interest.

The Everton striker will spend the 2022-23 campaign on loan at the newly-promoted Championship club.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simms, 21, had a highly fruitful spell at Hearts last season. He scored seven goals in 20 games and helped them reach the Scottish Cup final.

The Jam Tarts were keen for the forward to rejoin this summer. SPL giants Rangers were also linked along with Blackpool and Millwall.

But Simms, who signed a new Everton contract in November until 2025, feels Sunderland is the right place for him to develop.

What’s been said

He told the club website: “It feels great to be here - it’s such a massive club and I can’t wait to get started.

“As soon as Sunderland showed an interest, I knew this this would be a great environment for me to continue my development and a great platform to show what I can do.

“I’ve played in League One and the SPL, so this is the next step for me and I feel I’m ready for the Championship.”

Sunderland boss Alex Neil added: “He’s a big lad, who is direct, quick and mobile - and he’s been a serial goalscorer.