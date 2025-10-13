England will jump back into action before domestic football returns in their clash against Latvia on Tuesday, knowing a win will secure their place at the 2026 World Cup with two games to spare.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will enter the clash in Riga following their 3-0 win over Wales last time out at Wembley. The manager will have big decisions to make as a huge three points lie on the line.

Following Serbia’s defeat to Albania on Saturday, a win for England will put them out of reach at the top of Group K and secure their qualification for the World Cup finals next year.

Tuchel has provided injury updates on his side, with the likes of Reece James and former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah already withdrawing from the squad. Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is the latest to be ruled out, leaving decisions to be made in attack.

As the potential decisive clash looms, here’s how England will line up to face Latvia, based on the latest camp injury updates, media reports and rumours.

1 . RB: Ezri Konsa The Aston Villa stat featured at right-back against Wales after Reece James withdrew due to injury. He is expected to be called upon again. | Getty Images

2 . CB: John Stones Tuchel has been rotating his backline recently but Stones is likely set to keep his spot at centre-back. | Getty Images

3 . CB: Marc Guehi Having established himself as a regular for England, the Crystal Palace captain is expected to keep his position. | Getty Images

4 . LB: Djed Spence The manager is not expected to make any changes to his backline as England eye their place in the World Cup finals. | Getty Images