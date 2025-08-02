Everton manager David Moyes claps the Goodison Park faithful for the last time at the stadium. | Getty Images

Everton are beginning a new era in the 2025/26 season

The 2025/26 season is a fresh start for several clubs in the Premier League, but none more so than Everton. After 133 years at Goodison Park, Toffees fans and players alike waved a tearful goodbye to the iconic stadium in May.

A move into the shiny new Hill Dickinson Stadium awaits and with it so does a new era for Everton. After several years of relegation battles, the Toffees managed to reach the introduction of their new ground as a Premier League side and will hope to kick on from here.

Their transfer business this summer has been promising. Thierno Barry signed for £27million from Villarreal, while Charly Alcaraz arrived on a permanent deal and young full-back Adam Aznou has signed from Bayern Munich. Former club heroes have also departed in the shape of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Ashley Young, while Jarrad Branthwaite signed a new deal in perhaps the most important move of them all. But the Toffees may still have something even bigger up their sleeve.

Premier League winner linked with huge Everton switch

Speculation has intensified in recent days that Manchester City winger Jack Grealish could be on the move to Merseyside, with Everton reportedly the ‘most interested party’ according to BBC Sport.

The Toffees may opt for a loan move to dodge the 29-year-old’s extensive wages, which have provided a stumbling block for several clubs interested in securing his signature this summer. He is known not to be a part of Pep Guardiola’s plans, which alerted several clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli and former employers Aston Villa in addition to Everton.

The £100m man has made 39 appearances for England but missed out on the squad for the last Euros and will hope to avoid suffering a similar fate when it comes to the World Cup next summer. If he remains sat on the bench at City, it is hard to see any other outcome. This may be a situation where the 2023 Treble winners must bite the bullet and take whatever deal for Grealish they can, as it is known that they need to sell. But this could fall right into the hands of Everton.

Grealish could become Everton’s perfect marquee signing

Every new era needs a marquee figure, a face at the centre of a club’s new direction. For Everton, that face may be Moyes. But on the field, it is difficult to see who the club’s key figures are, particularly from an attacking sense. That little bit of stardust appears to be missing.

Grealish once became the Premier League’s first-ever £100m signing in 2021 when he arrived from Aston Villa as a creative midfielder with the world at his feet. He showed his undoubted class in fits and starts at City, where he became more of a supporting figure from the left than anything near the main man his price tag suggested. The belief amongst some is that responsibility and creative freedom are what Grealish craves.

Everton are known to be a tough, disciplined unit under Moyes. But Grealish works hard for the team and would be far from a passenger, particularly if he can find anywhere near his best creative output in the new surroundings of Hill Dickinson Stadium. Everton already have left-wing options in the shape of Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye, though this may mean that Grealish can operate in a more central position as a No.10 to have an even greater impact on the game. Signing Grealish may appear a risk, but it could prove to have a far greater reward.