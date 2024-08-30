Ernest Nuamah makes shock 11th hour transfer U-turn amid Everton and Nottingham Forest links
Ernest Nuamah has made the shock decision to remain at Olympique Lyonnais.
The winger was expected to depart the French club before tonight’s 23.00 BST deadline. Everton were linked with Nuamah, although reports suggested that Fulham had agreed to sign him for around £16 million.
But L’Equipe reports that Nuamah did not want to leave Lyon at the 11th hour, despite missing tonight’s 4-3 win over Strasbourg. It means that Nuamah will remain at the Ligue 1 outfit until at least January. Reporter Hugo Guillemet posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Everything was wrapped up but Ernest Nuamah decided not to sign at the last minute at Fulham, because he really wants to stay at OL (who had not found a replacement for him). He returns to Lyon.”
Fulham are instead closing in on a switch for Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson.
