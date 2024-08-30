Fulham had been expected to sign the Lyon winger.

The winger was expected to depart the French club before tonight’s 23.00 BST deadline. Everton were linked with Nuamah, although reports suggested that Fulham had agreed to sign him for around £16 million.

But L’Equipe reports that Nuamah did not want to leave Lyon at the 11th hour, despite missing tonight’s 4-3 win over Strasbourg. It means that Nuamah will remain at the Ligue 1 outfit until at least January. Reporter Hugo Guillemet posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Everything was wrapped up but Ernest Nuamah decided not to sign at the last minute at Fulham, because he really wants to stay at OL (who had not found a replacement for him). He returns to Lyon.”