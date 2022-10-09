Everton suffered a 2-1 loss to Man Utd at Goodison Park.

Everton’s seven-match unbeaten streak came to an end as the fell to a 2-1 loss against Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Despite going ahead through Alex Iwobi, goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo brought an end to the Toffees’ impressive form.

Everton couldn’t have asked for a better start and took the lead in the fifth minute when Iwobi superbly found the back of the net from around 25 yards.

But the Toffees were pegged back 10 minutes later. The home side lost the ball in midfield and Antony rounded off a swift United move.

Everton never found their rhythm again in the first half and United went ahead a minute before half-time through Cristiano Ronaldo.

The visitors thought they’d wrapped up all three points inside the final 10 minutes when Marcus Rashford netted - but the striker was adjudged to have handled the ball before scoring.

But despite late pressure, Frank Lampard’s side couldn’t find a leveller.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1. Jordan Pickford - 6.5 Made a good save from Christian Eriksen in the first half but perhaps should have gone with his feet rather than his hand for Ronaldo's goal. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

2. Seamus Coleman - 5 Showed his experience at times, but caught out on occasions. Wasted one crossing opportunity in the first half. Subbed in the 75th minute. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3. James Tarkowski - 6 Resolute throughout and made a fine block early on.

4. Conor Coady - 6 Made a few sound clearances but maybe slow off the mark and allowed Ronaldo too much space to shoot. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images