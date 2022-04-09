Everton’s Premier League woes have eased with a defeat of Man Utd at Goodison Park.

Everton gave their Premier League survival a big fillip with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Goodison Park.

A performance of resolve, discipline and fight moved the Toffees four points clear of the relegation zone thanks to Anthony Gordon’s first-half strike.

Jordan Pickford was called into action twice early on when he made two decent stops in the Everton goal.

And the Toffees would get some momentum behind them to open the scoring in the 27th minute.

A decent move saw Gordon in space outside the area. He needed no invitation to shoot and his effort found the back of the net via a deflection.

In response, United scarcely caused Everton any problems.

Frank Lampard’s side looking far the more likely to score without testing visiting keeper David de Gea.

Still, Evertonians’ fears have been alleviated in the meantime, with relegation rivals Watford facing Leeds United and Norwich City playing Burnley later this weekend.

The heroes

- Anthony Gordon: a goal that the homegrown forward will never forget. He sent Goodison into raptures and his overall performance was excellent.

- Fabian Delph: the midfielder earned a standing ovation when subbed off. Playing his first game in almost four months, Delph was superb and provided the know-how needed. He’s potentially the unlikely saviour Everton need.

- Alex Iwobi: really enjoyed himself in the number-eight role. Offered a lot defensively and going forward. Deserved to grab an assist.

The villains

- Cristiano Ronaldo: barely had a kick all game. Frustration culminated in a senseless booking late on then missed a good chance in stoppage-time to equalise.

- Bruno Fernandes: difficult to remember he was on the pitch at times. Hardly contributed and should have been punished for a foul on Vitalii Mykolenko.

- Paul Pogba: came on as a first-half substitute but offered nothing. Booked and persistently wasted the ball.

1. Jordan Pickford - 7 Pulled off two decent saves in the first half from Marcus Rashford. Confident off his line in the second period. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

2. Seamus Coleman - 6 One big challenge to stop a marauding Ronaldo in his tracks in the second period. Then made a brave block from point-blank range. Photo: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

3. Michael Keane - 7 A good block made from a Cristiano Ronaldo shot and several headers won. But lucky to escape a yellow card in the eighth minute for a foul and several passes went astray. Improved in the second half, though, winning a big header with Ronaldo in behind lurking. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

4. Ben Godfrey - 7 Cut out an important block in the first half. Perhaps should have done better with a header from a corner in the second period. Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images