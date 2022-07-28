As each day ticks over, the closer football fans get to the return of the English footballing season of 2022/23.
With the summer transfer window hotting up with huge names such as Erling Haaland, Kalidou Koulibaly and many more making the switch to the UK, the upcoming Premier League season has all the potential to be the most exciting and highest quality yet.
Everton’s local rivals Liverpool FC have been awfully busy in the window, breaking their club record fee to sign forward Darwin Nunez and seeing fan-favourite Sadio Mane depart to Bayern Munich.
Though as the curtain to the Premier League season is set to be brought down, it has been quite quiet at Goodison park with only one acquisition.
So here is everything you need to know about Liverpool FC’s official squad numbers for the 2022/2023 season.
When does Everton’s 2022/2023 season start?
After the Toffees conclude their pre-season preparations, their first competitive game of the new season soon comes around.
Everton will return to action in the Premier League for Frank Lampard’s homecoming when his side host Chelsea.
Hosted at Goodison Park, the game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 pm on Saturday, 6 August 2022.
Who have Everton signed so far in the summer transfer window?
Premier League clubs have been awfully busy so far in the transfer market.
Frank Lampard has welcomed the signing of Burnley captain James Tarkowski, with the centre-half joining on a free after his contract at Turf Moor expired at the end of last season.
Ruben Vinagre from Wolves and Burnley FC’s Dwight McNeil have recently joined the fold too.
Whilst in what was possibly a dagger to the heart of Toffees fans, Everton starman Richarlison departed the club in a bumper £60 million deal to Tottenham Hotspur.
Everton have been linked with various players, such as Chelsea’s Armando Broja and Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White, but nothing has come from it at the time of publication.
What numbers will the new signing wear in the 2022/23 season?
James Tarkowski has been confirmed to be wearing the number two shirt for all his Everton games this season.
Official shirt numbers are yet to be made official for eithe McNeil or Vinagre.
What is the full list of Everton squad numbers for the season?
The following is the full list of Everton FC’s squad numbers for the 2022/2023 season:
- 1 - Jordan Pickford
- 2 - James Tarkowski
- 3 - Nathan Paterson
- 4 - Mason Holgate
- 5 - Michael Keane
- 6 - Allan
- 9 - Dominic Calvert-Lewin
- 10 - Anthony Gordon
- 11 - Demarai Gray
- 13 - Yerry Mina
- 14 - Andros Townsend
- 15 - Asmir Begovic
- 16 - Abdoulaye Doucoure
- 17 - Alexander Iwobi
- 18 - Niels Nkounkou
- 19 - Vitalii Mykolenko
- 21 - Andre Gomes
- 22 - Ben Godfrey
- 23 - Seamus Coleman
- 25 - Jean-Phillipe Gbamin
- 26 - Tom Davies
- 32 - Jarrad Branthwaite
- 33 - Solomon Rondon
- 34 - Nathan Broadmead
- 36 - Dele Alli
- 50 - Ellis Simms
- 61 - Lewis Dobbin
- 64 - Reece Welch
What numbers are spare for any future signings?
The following numbers are currently vacant and could be given to any future signing for Frank Lampard’s side:
- 7
- 8
- 12
- 20
- 24
- 27 to 31
- 35
- 37 to 49
- 51 to 60
- 62
- 63
Please note that shirt numbers are still subject to change in pre-season.