Everton players celebrate after scoring a goal | Getty Images

How many points Everton will bank in the Premier League this season based on latest Opta simulations.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton will get their 2025/26 Premier League season underway with a clash against the new boys Leeds United. David Moyes’ side will make the trip to Elland Road on Monday night in search of their first win of the campaign.

The Toffees still have time to pursue any last-minute signings before the transfer window closes as well. So far, they have brought in six new recruits, including their recent loan signing of Jack Grealish from Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans will be hoping to see a bulk of the new recruits in action on Monday, as they prepare to face Leeds.

How did Everton perform during the 2024/25 Premier League season?

It was certainly a season of two halves for Everton, who were struggling once again under Sean Dyche. However, the arrival of new owners the Friedkin Group and the return of Moyes injected new life into the team.

The Toffees finished strong in 13th place, despite flirting with the bottom three once again during the early stages of the season. A torrid start to the campaign made the turnaround under Moyes all the more sweeter, as the finished with a healthy 23 points between them and the relegation zone.

Everton have been working on improving their attack this summer. The Blues scored just 42 goals last term, the lowest of any non-relegated club by the time the season finished. However, they still enjoyed finishing above Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who had dreadful seasons by their own standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the new season gets underway, data experts at Opta have predicted the final Premier League standings and each club’s average points.

Opta predicts Everton points tally for 2025/26 Premier League season

Opta has ran 10,000 simulations to predict where each Premier League team will finish at the end of the season and with how many points.

Everton have been given an average points total of 48.5 for the season, putting them above the likes of Tottenham and only slightly behind Man United. The Toffees finished last season in 13th place with 48 points on the board, having picked up their season significantly following the arrival of Moyes.

“After simulating every match of the 2025/26 Premier League season 10,000 times, we’re able to average the points total of every club across those simulations and rank teams positionally,” Opta explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the full final predicted Premier League table and how Everton’s finish compares to their rivals.

1st: Liverpool – 73.2 average points

2nd: Arsenal – 71.9

3rd: Manchester City– 69.9

4th: Chelsea – 63.7

5th: Aston Villa– 60.7

6th: Newcastle United – 60.4

7th: Crystal Palace – 57.3

8th: Brighton & Hove Albion – 55.3

9th: Bournemouth – 51.4

10th: Brentford – 50.5

11th: Nottingham Forest – 50.4

12th: Manchester United – 49.1

13th: Everton – 48.5

14th: Tottenham Hotspur – 47.8

15th: Fulham – 46.9

16th: West Ham United – 44.0

17th: Wolverhampton Wanderers – 42.5

18th: Burnley – 36.9

19th: Leeds United – 36.3

20th: Sunderland – 31.5

In other news, David Moyes fumes at Everton leaked team news ahead of Leeds United and addresses Tyler Dibling bids