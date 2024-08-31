Everton team to face Bournemouth confirmed as Sean Dyche hands out full Premier League debut
Sean Dyche has named his Everton team to face Bournemouth in the Premier League at Goodison Park.
The Toffees boss hands a full Premier League debut to Iliman Ndiaye. The attacking midfielder joined the club from Marseille in the summer transfer window but came off the bench in defeats to Brighton and Tottenham.
After scoring in a 3-0 win over Doncaster in the Carabao Cup earlier this week, Nd
Everton: Pickford, Coleman (c), Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Harrison, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Virginia, Young, Dixon, O'Brien, Garner, Armstrong, Doucoure, Lindstrøm, Beto
