Everton have accepted an offer from Sunderland for young defender Joe Anderson, according to reports.
The 21-year-old signed a new two-year deal with the Toffees last summer but is still to make his first-team debut.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now Football Insider reports that Anderson has been granted permission to discuss terms with Sunderland.
Anderson - who can play centre-back and left-back - has made 17 appearances for Everton under-21s this season. He also travelled with the first team for the trip to Australia during the World Cup break.