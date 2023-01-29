Everton transfer news as Sunderland have a bid accepted for Joe Anderson.

Everton have accepted an offer from Sunderland for young defender Joe Anderson, according to reports.

The 21-year-old signed a new two-year deal with the Toffees last summer but is still to make his first-team debut.

Now Football Insider reports that Anderson has been granted permission to discuss terms with Sunderland.