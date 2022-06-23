Everton are advertising for a unique new role as they prepare to move into their Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.
The Toffees are scheduled to move into their new home at the beginning of the 2024-25 season.
Construction is very much under way, with steelwork continuing to mould the shape of the £500 million ground.
Indeed, it’s exciting times ahead of the 52,888-seat facility opening in two years’ time.
And Everton are ensuring that they’ll be in the best place possible ahead of the switch when it comes to maximising revenue into the club’s coffers.
The Blues are now recruiting a stadium sales executive as they plan for the move.
Advertised on stadiumexperience.com, the successful candidate will join the new stadium premium sales team and ‘play a fundamental role in ensuring that we exceed expectations entering our new home’.
Key responsibilities advertised include selling ‘inventory of premium seats, bars, restaurants, and experiences. These include private suites, experience boxes, loges, premium restaurants, informal social spaces as well as B2B shared working and match-day premium packages‘ along with liaising ‘with new and potential clients on a match day, building relationships and showcasing the products available to them at the right time in the sales cycle’ on occasional match-days.