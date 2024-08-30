AFP via Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: Everton have had a long-standing interest in the Chelsea forward.

Everton have agreed a last-minute deal with Chelsea for a loan with an option-to-buy for Armando Broja.

The Toffees have had a long-standing interest in the forward and David Ornstein of the Athletic has revealed that Everton have agreed a deal after the window has shut. As a result, they have submitted a deal sheet and have until 1am to finalise the full transfer deal.

Ornstein wrote: ‘Everton have made a late approach to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja. The proposed deal is for a season-long loan with an option to buy for £30million. Everton are long-term admirers of the 22-year-old and now have until 1am to complete a move for him after submitting a deal sheet before the 11pm deadline.’

Ipswich Town had re-held talks with the forward on deadline day after their move originally fell through due to a failed medical and a refusal to accept Chelsea’s terms given the amount of time Broja is likely to be sidelined for. He will be out until mid-October due to a foot injury but Everton already have Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto in reserve to bide their time until then.

A deal sheet is there for a club to buy more time to submit the remaining documentation after a deal has been reached when in the dying hours of the window. According to the Premier League rules, they state that for an 11pm deadline, the deal sheet cannot be used before 9pm, and needs to arrive fully completed before the transfer window closes. Therefore, Everton have until 1am to complete everything necessary.

Earlier on deadline day, we reported how Chelsea and Everton had talked over the potential of a move for Calvert-Lewin. However, the London club valued him around £10m-12m while Everton had him above the £20m mark. They had also discussed the possibility of loaning David Datro Fofana but nothing came to fruition. The belief was that Broja to Ipswich was likely to be completed.

With Everton completing a move for Orel Mangala as well, Sean Dyche may well soon be getting an extra attacker in his squad. Broja is contracted to Chelsea until 2028 and has spent time on loan at Vitesse, Southampton and Fulham. The latter was the most recent, as Mauricio Pochettino allowed him to gain minutes down the road at Craven Cottage - but he featured just eight times as Marco Silva failed to give him any sort of regular minutes.