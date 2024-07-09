Everton 'agree' deal for winger after agent photographed at Finch Farm
Everton have agreed a deal with Hull City for Jaden Philogene.
The Toffees have had a bid accepted of around £16 million, per The Times. And Sean Dyche’s side believe the winger wants to make the move to Goodison Park.
Philogene has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League rivals Ipswich Town in a double deal along with Jacob Greaves. However, the England youth international’s agent Berto Camacho posted photos of himself on Instagram at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground.
Everton are hopeful that Philogene can become the club’s fourth signing of the summer. The 22-year-old enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season for Hull. He recorded 12 goals and six assists in 33 appearances as the Tigers narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.
Philogene had attracted interest from Barcelona but prefers a move to the Premier League. The likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham have also been linked but Everton are aiming to tie-up a deal.
