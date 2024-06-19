Everton aim to complete double swoop as 'very talented player' set for cut-price move

Sean Dyche. | Getty Images

Jack Harrison is set to join Everton from Leeds United.

Jack Harrison is close to rejoining Everton.

The winger spent last season on loan at Goodison Park from Leeds United. He recorded four goals and three assists in 35 appearances as the Blues comfortably avoided a Premier League relegation battle despite being deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Everton manager Sean Dyche is a big admirer of Harrison, who enjoyed his spell on Merseyside. With Leeds failing to be promoted from the Championship, having been beaten in the play-off final, Harrison has a clause in his contract permitting him to go out on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Everton are nearing a deal for the ex-Manchester City man to return. According to the Athletic, the Toffees will not have to pay Leeds a loan fee but will cover his wages.

Dyche said on Harrison: “He has done very well. His tactical understanding is excellent, in two roles really, wide or in the number-10 spot. His work ethic is excellent, too. I still think there is more with his talent because he is very talented - we see it in training and I have spoken to him about unlocking that. Over the season I think he has done very well for us and been a consistent performer.”