The midfielder has been a key player this season but his current deal expires in 2024.

Alex Iwobi is reportedly in advanced talks with Everton over a new long-term deal at the club. The midfielder has been a key player for the Toffees this season under Sean Dyche and predecessor Frank Lampard and he is set to be rewarded.

According to Football Insider, negotiations between the club and the player have been going on for a number a weeks, but there has been a breakthrough in talks. The 26-year-old is now ready to pen-to-paper over a new deal, despite the looming threat of relegation.

Iwobi has been a real source of creativity this season and without his one goal and seven assists in the Premier League, Everton may already be cut adrift at the bottom.

Playing more centrally behind the striker under Lampard allowed him to have that creative influence whilst his position on the right-wing/right-hand side of midfield under Dyche has given the team balance and a more structured and organised set-up.

It was noted recently that he has also run the fifth highest total distance in the league this season, which reflects his work ethic and tireless attitiude.

Plus, he’s also played the second highest minutes of any Everton player in the league this season with 2482 minutes - second only to James Tarkowski.

This is a huge boost for the club and the fans and it comes just weeks after keeper Jordan Pickford signed a new deal, which will see him remain at the club until July 2027.

With Everton locked in a relegation battle, it was reported by The Athletic that they are fearing the “creeping shadow” of relegation with many players in their squad not having mandatory relegation clauses - which is a worry having lost £260m over the last two years.

