Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, gestures towards Ashley Young of Everton after he receives a red card during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Goodison Park on August 17, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton next travel to Tottenham after losing 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening game of the 2024-25 season.

Everton face a right-back crisis ahead of their trip to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

The Toffees suffered a 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the season. And to compound Sean Dyche’s side’s misery, they finished the game with 10 men as Ashley Young was given a straight red card for fouling Kaoru Mitoma.

Young featured at right-back against Brighton - being the only option available - but now must serve a one-match suspension.

Nathan Patterson is on the comeback trail from a hamstring injury he suffered in April and missed the entire pre-season. Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman has a calf issue he sustained in 1-1 friendly draw against AS Roma.

James Garner, who is a centre-midfielder, has played on the right-hand side of defence in the past. Yet he has a calf problem of his own and was absent against Brighton.

Dyche admitted after the Seagulls loss that it’s unlikely any will be back for the trip to Tottenham on Saturday 24 August. Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Everton boss said: “Highly unlikely they’ll be fit. [All three] won’t be fit.”

On Young’s sending off, Dyche said: “Youngy knows he should head that not bring it down.”

Everton were also without Jarrad Branthwaite against Brighton. The key centre-back had minor groin surgery earlier in the summer and did not feature throughout the pre-season period.