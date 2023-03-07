Everton transfer news as Juventus have reportedly paid the fee to purchase Moise Kean.

Moise Kean struggled at Juventus last season. Picture: Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Everton have already received a €28 million fee from Juventus for Moise Kean, reports suggest.

Accoridng to GOAL corrospondent Romeo Agresti, the money for the striker is already in the Goodison Park ‘coffers’.

Kean has come under fire after being issued a red card just 40 seconds after coming on for the Old Lady in their 1-0 loss to Roma last weekend.

The Italian is on a two-season long loan at Juve before the move comes permanent in the summer of 2023. And it is said that Everton have already banked that fee off Juventus for Kean’s services.

Kean joined Everton from the Old Lady in August 2019 for €27.5 million. However, he struggled on Merseyside and scored just two goals in 33 appearances during his opening campaign.