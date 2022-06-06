Everton are said to be eyeing up an international winger eager to leave his club this summer.

Everton are reportedly prepared to offer Steven Bergwijn a route out of Tottenham Hotspur after the Dutch international expressed his desire to leave the North London club.

The former PSV forward is currently on international duty with the Netherlands as they prepare for a Nations League double header with Wales either side of a home clash with Poland.

Bergwijn scored in his side’s 4-1 win over Belgium on Friday and discussed his thoughts on his future with the Toffees’ Premier League rivals.

Speaking to Dutch outlet AD, Bergwijn said: “I just need to go play. I want to leave Spurs now, that's for sure.

“Is it important that my new club plays in the Champions League? That's not my top priority. It would be nice, but what's important is that I'm going to play.

“I wasn't allowed to leave Spurs in the winter and then I didn't have any problems. But for the last few months, I was hardly looked after there.

“I want to go and play somewhere weekly. It would be nice if there was clarity soon. My situation now has to be different.”

The Daily Mail have reported Everton are showing an interest in the forward, who was the subject of an unsuccessful £17million bid - £10m less than Spurs paid for him - from Ajax last week.

Holland head coach Louis van Gaal is keen to see Bergwijn move back to his home country and criticised Spurs for failing to recognise his ability after he made just four Premier League starts last season.

He said: “I want him (Bergwijn) to go to Ajax as soon as possible. Tottenham don’t give him enough playing minutes and that is unbelievable when you see his qualities.”