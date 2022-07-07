Chelsea are close to signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and that could see Armando Broja granted a departure.

Everton are in pursuit of Armando Broja during the summer transfer window.

The Toffees are one of several clubs - along with Newcastle United and West Ham United - keen on the Chelsea striker.

Broja enjoyed a successful maiden loan spell at Southampton last season where he scored nine goals in 38 appearances.

Now the 20-year-old has returned to Stamford Bridge but his future has been somewhat unclear.

And Everton could now be set for a boost in their bid to prise Broja to Goodison Park.

The Albania international is already behind the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic in the attacking pecking order.

Now Broja looks set to slip even further out of favour.

That's because widespread reports suggest that Chelsea have agreed to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling is set to join Chelsea from Man City. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The England forward will cost the Londoners £45 million.

Sterling, 27, has won the Premier League four times with Man City and has 77 Three Lions caps to his name.

Chelsea have have also been linked with unhappy Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Therefore, they may be willing to allow one of their front men to depart.

There has been speculation that Broja would not be travelling with Tuchel's squad for their pre-season tour of America.

Reports in Albania suggest that Broja will look to depart the club if that is the case.

Will Everton sign Armando Broja?

Armando Broja. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Everton manager Frank Lampard is in the market for a replacement for Richarlison, who joined Tottenham Hotspur for £60 million.

As things stand, the Toffees have only Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Salomon Rondon as senior striking options.

Lampard worked with Broja when he was in the Chelsea hot seat, which could prove advantageous for the Toffees.

The London outfit reportedly value Broja at £30 million.