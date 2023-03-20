Register
Everton and Newcastle United tracking six-goal Irish teenage sensation

Everton transfer rumours as the Toffees are linked with 17-year-old starlet.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:22 GMT
Everton’s Goodison Park. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Everton are tracking Cliftonville youngster Sean Moore, according to reports.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the Toffees along with Newcastle United and West Ham are keeping tabs on the winger.

Moore has enjoyed a fine breakthrough season for Cliftonville despite being aged only 17. He's recorded six goals and registered three assists, with the Belfast-based outfit sitting third in the Irish Premier League.

Moore is capped at Northern Ireland under-19 level but has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for European Championship qualifiers against France, Romania and Norway during the current international break.

Everton have dipped into the Irish market on several occasions - the most famous being the signing of Seamus Coleman for just £60,000 from Sligo Rovers in 2009. Coleman is now club captain at Goodison Park, having made 406 appearances for the Toffees.

Everton also added midfielder Jack Patterson from Crusaders to the academy ranks last summer.

