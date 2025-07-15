Everton are among the clubs who have reportedly been interested in signing the Belgium international.

A winger linked with a move to Everton has a verbal agreement elsewhere, reports suggest.

The Toffees are aiming to bolster their wide options in the summer transfer window. Everton are short in the department, with Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom returning to Leeds United and Napoli after their respective loan spells.

A number of wide men are reportedly on David Moyes’ radar. It was reported last weekend by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that Everton were one of several clubs who ‘made calls’ about PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko. The Belgium international has recorded 33 goals and 22 assists in 131 appearances for the Dutch champions, having come through their youth system.

Deal agreed

Bakayoko is in the final year of his PSV contract and they are looking to cash in rather than losing him on a free transfer next summer. However, it appears that Everton will be unsuccessful if they were serious.

Reports suggest that Bakayoko is closing in on a move to Germany. There had been reports that Bayer Leverkusen were winning the race - but now RB Leipzig are the frontrunners. Sky Sports Germany suggests that there is a ‘full verbal agreement’ between the 22-year-old and Die Roten Bullen. He has been absent from PSV training and is scheduled to have a medical with Leipzig this week. The deal will be worth up to just £20 million.

Everton winger targets

Everton have been linked with several wide men. The right flank is a priority position for manager David Moyes after the exits of Harrison and Lindstrom. The Blues boss will also want an upgrade after the pair recorded a combined one goal and one assist in the Premier League last season.

Reports in Portugal suggest that Everton were ready to meet Francisco Conceicao’s release clause in his Porto contract. However, the Portugal international is said to have turned down a move to Merseyside and wants to return to Juventus, having spent 2024-25 on loan at the Old Lady.

Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad is another reportedly discussed by the Toffees. Kubo has been at Barcelona and Real Madrid earlier in his career and scored seven times for Sociedad last term. However, the Basque outfit may not be under too much pressure to sell having banked £60 million after Martin Zubimendi left to join Arsenal.

Jack Grealish is surplus to requirements at Manchester City. However, the 29-year-old reportedly earns £300,000 per week at the Etihad Stadium and it would be a significant outlay for Everton even if they could prise him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on loan.

Everton have had a long-standing interest in West Bromwich Albion’s Tom Fellows. He registered four goals and 14 assists for the Baggies in the latest campaign and was part of England under-21s’ squad that won the European Championships. However, Fellows would be stepping up from the Championship.

On the left-hand side, the Blues have two solid options. Iliman Ndiaye enjoyed a fine maiden campaign on Merseyside as he scored 11 goals. Dwight McNeil notched five times and created seven despite missing four months because of a knee injury.