Everton ‘approached’ by agent about signing former Man Utd and Aston Villa player

Ashley Young has left Aston Villa and is a free agent. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Everton have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign free agent Ashley Young.

That’s according to Football Transfers reporter Jacque Talbot, as the former England international aims to continue his playing career.

Young has been released by Aston Villa, in what was his second spell at the club.

And despite approaching his 38th birthday, he still seemingly has aspirations of playing in the Premier League.

It is said that the representatives of Young, who is capable of playing full-back or as a winger, have approached both Everton and Luton Town.

The Toffees are still to make a signing in the summer transfer window while Luton are preparing for their maiden Premier League season.

Young started his career at Watford and played with Everton manager Sean Dyche when coming through the ranks.

He then moved to Aston Villa in 2006 before completing a £17 million switch to Manchester United five years later He won four major trophies with the Red Devils, including the Premier League and scored a total of 19 goals in 261 appearances.

In 2019, Young then joined Inter Milan. In the 2020-21 season, he was part of Antonio Conte’s side that won the Serie A title. He then started his second spell at Villa the following campaign and made a total of 57 outings before his release.