Everton were the league’s lowest scorers last season but Sean Dyche has already seen improvements so far this campaign.

Everton’s goalscoring issues looked a distant memory over the weekend against Brentford and the statistics are showing that they are being more active in the final third.

Last season saw them finish as the league’s lowest scorers with 34 goals, which saw the club enter the market for attacking reinforcements as a result.

Beto, Youssef Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison all arrived this summer while Neal Maupay was allowed to leave on loan.

Frustrations grew after their opening few games, especially at Goodison Park, as they passed up countless opportunities in both games against Fulham and Wolves - both of which saw them lose to late goals.

Things looked bleak heading into the Brentford game at the weekend, but a convincing 3-1 victory saw them not only create chances, but take them.

As a result, the Toffees have had 85 efforts on goal which works out at 14.1 per game. Compared to last season there’s been a real improvement; last year Everton recorded 429 shots which was 11.2 per game, meaning they are averaging at least three more shots per game.

With more attacking options to call upon, it’s certainly a positive for Sean Dyche who still has Harrison to bring into the fold. Plus, we’ve only seen a glimpse of Chermiti and Calvert-Lewin has only just returned from that fractured cheekbone injury he suffered against Aston Villa.

There’s also a goal threat from Abdoulaye Doucoure as well, who netted the opener at the weekend and suddenly, there’s a buzz of optimism around the club.

Furthermore, while there have been attacking improvements, they’ve also recorded strong defensive statistics as well.

According to WhoScored, Everton have the fourth fewest shots conceded per game in the Premier League this season with 11.8.