Brighton vs Everton team news ahead of the Premier League clash at the AMEX Stadium.

Everton will make the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion today without at least four of their players.

David Moyes confirmed the disappointing news that Dwight McNeil is still not ready to feature for the Toffees. McNeil is one of Everton's chief attacking threats but hasn't played a game since the 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 4 December.

The ex-Burnley man has been struggling with a knee injury that has ruled him out of the past eight matches. He'll again miss out against Brighton - and Moyes admitted that McNeil may require surgery. The 23-year-old was again troubled by his problem when trying to train yesterday and will have to see a specialist.

Surgery is a possibility to remedy McNeil's issue, but that could see him unavailable for another four-to-six weeks. That would mean he likely wouldn't be ready to play until March, ruling him out for three months. Everton boss Moyes said: "It looks like Dwight is probably going to have to have some surgery on his knee. Today he’s tried so it looks like we’re going to have to get him back to the specialist. I’m saying surgery, the specialist might decide something else, but he’s going to go back to see the specialist again.

"It’s a real blow because we need him back for things like deliveries and set-plays but for his general play. By all accounts, he’s performed really well and not to have him is a big blow. I was only told this about half-an-hour before I came into the press conference. He was out this morning on the grass trying to get going and didn’t feel right. They were always saying if he didn’t come through today, we’d take him back to the specialist.

"If you get opened up, I don’t think people come back quicker than four-to-six weeks. My general feeling is that they don’t feel it’s something so bad - it’s not like he has got a cruciate or anything like that. Hopefully, he will be OK."

Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman and Youssef Chermiti are still not ready to feature against Brighton while Everton are in talks with Chelsea over ending Armando Broja's loan as he's out for up to 12 weeks with an ankle injury.

Midfielder duo James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) have not played for three months respectively. The pair have returning to training, though, and could be in the match-day squad on the south coast as Moyes looks to bolster his options from the bench. Moyes added: “James is a wee bit further on than Tim, at the moment. Tim has been back in training the last three or four days. Jimmy has been back in training as well.

“In an ideal scenario, you’d give them a couple of under-21 games and some more practice but if we need to use them, we would. They’ll not be too far away because I need them around the squad to give me that bit more depth.”

Brighton, on the other hand, could be without as many as eight players. Definitely out for the Seagulls are James Milner, Igor Julio, Ferdi Kadioglu, Jason Steele, Mats Wieffer and Everton-linked striker Evan Ferguson.

In addition, head coach Fabian Hurzeler has admitted that captain Lewis Dunk and Matt O'Reilly are both troubled by minor issues and will be assessed.